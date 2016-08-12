Soldier Spotlight

"I'm a supply NCO responsible for 8.2 million dollars of equipment," stated Sgt. William Jones, the logistics automation supply NCO with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. "The Army has provided me with challenges I feel most people don’t get to experience at my age, I enjoy the travel, people and I'm proud of what I do here," said Jones.The 316th ESC is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

