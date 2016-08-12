"I joined to repay the veterans from the Vietnam era, I felt we owed them more than gratitude we owed them our service," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gary Johnson, a signal tech officer with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. Johnson is currently deployed with the 316th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, supporting the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17 Photo ID: 3082966 VIRIN: 161208-A-PF724-096 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 6.64 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.