"I joined to repay the veterans from the Vietnam era, I felt we owed them more than gratitude we owed them our service," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gary Johnson, a signal tech officer with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. Johnson is currently deployed with the 316th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, supporting the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3082966
|VIRIN:
|161208-A-PF724-096
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT