    Soldier Spotlight [Image 5 of 28]

    Soldier Spotlight

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    "I joined to repay the veterans from the Vietnam era, I felt we owed them more than gratitude we owed them our service," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gary Johnson, a signal tech officer with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. Johnson is currently deployed with the 316th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, supporting the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17
    Photo ID: 3082966
    VIRIN: 161208-A-PF724-096
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    soldier
    CENTCOM
    profile
    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    u.s. army.
    Fort Bragg
    USAR
    316th ESC
    316th sustainment command expeditionary
    Warrior Citizen
    christopher bigelow
    through the lens
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    !st Theater Sustainment Command
    soldierforlife
    USARRC

