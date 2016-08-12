Soldier Spotlight

"The main reason I joined was to get back on track and finish school," reflected Staff Sgt. Kevin Smith, an Information Technology NCO with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."I graduated, and now I'm chasing down my Masters; the Army has given me the job I've always wanted," Smith added as he spoke to why he joined the Army.The 316th ESC is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

