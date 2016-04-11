"I love helping soldiers," reflected Sgt. 1st Class Shanta Cooper on her reasons for moving forward in the Army. Cooper is the budget analyst NCOIC with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."It's my job to make sure they are taken care of from start to finish," Cooper added.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
