Soldier Spotlight

"I was excited for the opportunity to pay for school," said Spc. Michael Bryan, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa., as he explained why he joined the military. "I enlisted to open more doors in my life, and the Army let me chose a career field that peaked my interest," Bryan added.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

