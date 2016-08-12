"I first joined the Army in 1985, my grandfather served in WWII and the honor of serving my country was something I had always aspired towards as a young man," said Sgt. Cristofaro Liovvi, a knowledge management NCO with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. "I left the military to start a family and after a 15 year break in service, the attacks on September 11 reinvigorated my sense of patriotism I came back into the military to do my part. The camaraderie and friendships I have found in the Army are irreplaceable and I'm proud of what I do here," Liovvi added. The 316th ESC is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17 Photo ID: 3082963 VIRIN: 161208-A-PF724-002 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 7.35 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.