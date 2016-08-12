Soldier Spotlight

"I wanted to serve, I wanted new adventures, I wanted to travel, and I wanted to learn new things," recalled Master Sgt. Charles Edeline, as he joked about why he joined the Army."I've definitely done all those things," added Edeline."Looking back I never thought I would still be in the Army today, but I realized a long time ago that I don't want to leave."Edeline is the Operations NCOIC with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. The 316th ESC is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

