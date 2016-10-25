"I am the 4th generation to serve our country in the family," said Spc. Andrew Ayala, an intelligence analyst with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa.," Continuing the families service is one of the main reasons I'm here."(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:16 Photo ID: 3082944 VIRIN: 161025-A-PF724-001 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 7.15 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.