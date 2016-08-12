"I joined for money and country," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Grant, a food service advisor with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."I needed to get established with a child on the way and the Army helped provide a foundation for my family," Grant added. Grant is currently deployed with the 316th ESC to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, supporting the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3082965
|VIRIN:
|161208-A-PF724-003
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT