Soldier Spotlight

"I joined to pay for college, and I've stayed for the travel and the people," said Sgt. Nicolla White, as she spoke to why she joined the Army.White is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait as a human resources non-commissioned officer with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. The 316th ESC mission in Kuwait is to support the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

