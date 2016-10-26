Sgt. Michael Thompson, a motor sergeant with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa., fires the M249 Light Machine Gun at a III Corps and Fort Hood firing range Oct 26, 2016 at Fort Hood, Tx., as part of the pre-mobilization training given to the 316th ESC.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3082951
|VIRIN:
|161026-A-PF724-023
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT