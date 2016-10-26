Soldier Spotlight

Sgt. Michael Thompson, a motor sergeant with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa., fires the M249 Light Machine Gun at a III Corps and Fort Hood firing range Oct 26, 2016 at Fort Hood, Tx., as part of the pre-mobilization training given to the 316th ESC.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

