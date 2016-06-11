(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier Spotlight [Image 9 of 28]

    Soldier Spotlight

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    "I joined for all the reasons everyone else has," revealed Sgt. Michael Tabor the Sustainment Automation Support Management Office NCOIC with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."I was very young and I wanted a head start on life, I wanted to go to school, I wanted to see and experience new things, and I wanted to serve my country," Tabor said. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

