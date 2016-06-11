"I joined for all the reasons everyone else has," revealed Sgt. Michael Tabor the Sustainment Automation Support Management Office NCOIC with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."I was very young and I wanted a head start on life, I wanted to go to school, I wanted to see and experience new things, and I wanted to serve my country," Tabor said. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3082961
|VIRIN:
|161106-A-PF724-005
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
