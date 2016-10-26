"I wanted to serve and experience something different," said Spc. Kortney Holloway, a signal support specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17 Photo ID: 3082946 VIRIN: 161026-A-PF724-018 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 6.55 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.