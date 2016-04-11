"ROTC helped me discover that I wanted to be an NCO," said Spc. Chevele Crawford as she spoke to why she joined the Army, Crawford is a human resources specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."My ROTC NCOs' developed my interest in the Army and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," Crawford added. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3082958
|VIRIN:
|161104-A-PF724-020
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
