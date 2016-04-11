Soldier Spotlight

"ROTC helped me discover that I wanted to be an NCO," said Spc. Chevele Crawford as she spoke to why she joined the Army, Crawford is a human resources specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."My ROTC NCOs' developed my interest in the Army and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," Crawford added. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

