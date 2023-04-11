Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 4

Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic is building bridges between government and industry!
This episode deep dives into the Palmetto Tech Bridge. Erik Gardner, director of the NIWC Atlantic Palmetto Tech Bridge, speaks to Chelsie about how the program creates connections and incentives to develop information warfare solutions for the warfighter.
Then Alex speaks with NIWC Atlantic engineer and Oklahoma Kiowa tribe member, Matt Daugomah, to pay tribute to Alaskan Indian Native American Month.
Lastly, we will wrap up with some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved throughout the month of November, and a technology tip!
