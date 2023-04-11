Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 4

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic is building bridges between government and industry!

    This episode deep dives into the Palmetto Tech Bridge. Erik Gardner, director of the NIWC Atlantic Palmetto Tech Bridge, speaks to Chelsie about how the program creates connections and incentives to develop information warfare solutions for the warfighter.

    Then Alex speaks with NIWC Atlantic engineer and Oklahoma Kiowa tribe member, Matt Daugomah, to pay tribute to Alaskan Indian Native American Month.

    Lastly, we will wrap up with some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved throughout the month of November, and a technology tip!

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73760
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109586894.mp3
    Length: 00:14:55
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 4, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    NIWCAtlantic

