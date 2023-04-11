Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 2

Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic takes any opportunity it can to test our technologies to make them the best they can be… so we exercise! In this episode you will learn the importance of our very first Cyber Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX). Chelsie speaks with our NIWC Atlantic Events Execution Lead, Dana Rushing who sheds light on the impact of Cyber ANTX and gives insight into the behind-the-scenes execution of the event.
Then Alex tells you a little bit about the history of Hispanic Heritage Month. Next our co-hosts tell you all about some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved recently. Finally stay tuned for the cyber specific technology tip!
