Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73758" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic takes any opportunity it can to test our technologies to make them the best they can be… so we exercise! In this episode you will learn the importance of our very first Cyber Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX). Chelsie speaks with our NIWC Atlantic Events Execution Lead, Dana Rushing who sheds light on the impact of Cyber ANTX and gives insight into the behind-the-scenes execution of the event.



Then Alex tells you a little bit about the history of Hispanic Heritage Month. Next our co-hosts tell you all about some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved recently. Finally stay tuned for the cyber specific technology tip!