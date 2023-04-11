Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2022

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic takes any opportunity it can to test our technologies to make them the best they can be… so we exercise! In this episode you will learn the importance of our very first Cyber Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX). Chelsie speaks with our NIWC Atlantic Events Execution Lead, Dana Rushing who sheds light on the impact of Cyber ANTX and gives insight into the behind-the-scenes execution of the event.

    Then Alex tells you a little bit about the history of Hispanic Heritage Month. Next our co-hosts tell you all about some amazing accomplishments NIWC Atlantic has achieved recently. Finally stay tuned for the cyber specific technology tip!

    Date Taken: 10.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:56
    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 2, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    NIWCAtlantic

