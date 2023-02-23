Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - The Tulsa West Tulsa Levee Rehabilitation with Brad Clark

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    We joined Brad Clark, the lead engineer of the project delivery team for the Pre-Engineering and Design phase of the Tulsa West Tulsa Levee rehabilitation project in Little Rock, Arkansas. Clark is the Geotechnical Branch Chief of the Dam Safety Production Center and oversees geotechnical engineers working on various projects in the Southwestern Division.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Construction
    Flood
    Tulsa
    Levee
    Geotechnical

