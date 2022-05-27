Corpstruction - Park Ranger nearly died in the water

Park Ranger Joshua Springer of the Lake Eufaula Project Office of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, nearly drowned when he was four years old. If it weren’t for the quick thinking of his older sisters, Springer might have died in his family’s swimming pool at their home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Nearly two decades removed from the near-drowning experience, Springer remaines committed to educating youth about water safety. He believes in the importance of water safety education and to encourages parents to make sure children have properly fitted, US Coast Guard-approved flotation device.
