Corpstruction - Park Ranger nearly died in the water

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69366" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Park Ranger Joshua Springer of the Lake Eufaula Project Office of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, nearly drowned when he was four years old. If it weren’t for the quick thinking of his older sisters, Springer might have died in his family’s swimming pool at their home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.



Nearly two decades removed from the near-drowning experience, Springer remaines committed to educating youth about water safety. He believes in the importance of water safety education and to encourages parents to make sure children have properly fitted, US Coast Guard-approved flotation device.