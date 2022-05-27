Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Park Ranger nearly died in the water

    EUFAULA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Park Ranger Joshua Springer of the Lake Eufaula Project Office of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, nearly drowned when he was four years old. If it weren’t for the quick thinking of his older sisters, Springer might have died in his family’s swimming pool at their home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

    Nearly two decades removed from the near-drowning experience, Springer remaines committed to educating youth about water safety. He believes in the importance of water safety education and to encourages parents to make sure children have properly fitted, US Coast Guard-approved flotation device.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 19:27
    Location: EUFAULA, OK, US 
