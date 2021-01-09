Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8

    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Blake Cannon of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Real Estate Division visits to discuss available public land leases for agricultural and grazing purposes. Cannon also talks about the programs managed by the Real Estate Division at the district as well as the 1.8 million acres of public land the district is charged with managing. Approximately 60 percent of that land is out-granted or leased.

    The notices of availability are at the Tulsa District Public website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Notices-of-Availability/.

    The bid openings will take place at 2 p.m. on October 6, 2021. The Pre-bid conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. on October 6, 2021. All bids must be in before the start of the bid opening.

    Available properties are:

    Fort Gibson, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-005

    John Redmond, Kansas NOA DACW56-9-22-003

    Newt Graham L&D, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-004

    Tenkiiller, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-001

    Texoma, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-006

    Wister, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-002

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67258
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108549518.mp3
    Length: 00:38:27
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Blake Cannon
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corpstruction - Weekend Recreation and News Roundup 16 JUL 2021
    Corpstruction - Ep. 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Agriculture
    Livestock
    land management
    Public Land
    Grazing
    Ranching

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT