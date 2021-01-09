Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8

Blake Cannon of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Real Estate Division visits to discuss available public land leases for agricultural and grazing purposes. Cannon also talks about the programs managed by the Real Estate Division at the district as well as the 1.8 million acres of public land the district is charged with managing. Approximately 60 percent of that land is out-granted or leased.



The notices of availability are at the Tulsa District Public website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Notices-of-Availability/.



The bid openings will take place at 2 p.m. on October 6, 2021. The Pre-bid conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. on October 6, 2021. All bids must be in before the start of the bid opening.



Available properties are:



Fort Gibson, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-005



John Redmond, Kansas NOA DACW56-9-22-003



Newt Graham L&D, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-004



Tenkiiller, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-001



Texoma, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-006



Wister, Oklahoma NOA DACW56-9-22-002