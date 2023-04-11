Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Recreation and Water Safety at Lake Texoma with Park Ranger Audrey White

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Park Ranger Audrey White took time during the Severe Weather Expo in Tulsa, April 15, to talk to Corpstruction about water safety, and recreation. White is assigned to the Lake Texoma Project Office. She talks about how her perspectives on life jacket wear and water safety evolved after becoming a park ranger, and about the work the staff at Lake Texoma are doing to promote recreation.
    Lake Texoma is a Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project constructed for flood control. The dam was completed in 1944. In addition to flood control, the structure and reservoir have hydropower, recreation, water supply missions.
    Lake Texoma receives more than 6 million visitors annually.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73750
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109586350.mp3
    Length: 00:18:07
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Audrey White
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government, Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Recreation and Water Safety at Lake Texoma with Park Ranger Audrey White, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

