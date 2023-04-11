Corpstruction - Recreation and Water Safety at Lake Texoma with Park Ranger Audrey White

Park Ranger Audrey White took time during the Severe Weather Expo in Tulsa, April 15, to talk to Corpstruction about water safety, and recreation. White is assigned to the Lake Texoma Project Office. She talks about how her perspectives on life jacket wear and water safety evolved after becoming a park ranger, and about the work the staff at Lake Texoma are doing to promote recreation.
Lake Texoma is a Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project constructed for flood control. The dam was completed in 1944. In addition to flood control, the structure and reservoir have hydropower, recreation, water supply missions.
Lake Texoma receives more than 6 million visitors annually.
