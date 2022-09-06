Marion Lake Manager, Brock DeLong, talks about the impacts of a harmful algal bloom on recreation at Marion Lake and the reopening of campgrounds and boat ramps after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lowered the risk rating level from "Hazard" to "Warning". Marion Reservoir is located in Marion, Kansas and is one of eight Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs in the "Sunflower State."
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69482
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109050791.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:55
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish and Brock DeLong
|Album
|Corpstruction
|Genre
|Podcast, Government
|Location:
|MARION, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpstruction - Marion Reservoir lake manager Brock DeLong discusses post HAB recreation reopening, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT