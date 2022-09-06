Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Marion Reservoir lake manager Brock DeLong discusses post HAB recreation reopening

    Corpstruction - Marion Reservoir lake manager Brock DeLong discusses post HAB recreation reopening

    MARION, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Marion Lake Manager, Brock DeLong, talks about the impacts of a harmful algal bloom on recreation at Marion Lake and the reopening of campgrounds and boat ramps after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lowered the risk rating level from "Hazard" to "Warning". Marion Reservoir is located in Marion, Kansas and is one of eight Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs in the "Sunflower State."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 11:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69482
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109050791.mp3
    Length: 00:14:55
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Brock DeLong
    Album Corpstruction
    Genre Podcast, Government
    Location: MARION, KS, US 
    Army Corps of Engineers

    Recreation
    Lake
    Kansas
    Camping
    BGA
    HAB

