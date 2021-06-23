Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Ep. 1

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Adam Smith, Jeffrey Stevens and Daniel Morales of the Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, sat down with Brannen Parrish of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the Veterans Administration Hospital project at Muskogee, Oklahoma.

    The Dam Safety Production Center works out of the Tulsa District but is assigned to the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides support to other districts in the Southwestern Division and throughout the USACE.

    The engineers discussed various topics including civil engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering. They also talked about how engineering and construction work have changed through the years.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.30.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Ep. 1, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

