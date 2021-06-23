Corpstruction - Ep. 1

Adam Smith, Jeffrey Stevens and Daniel Morales of the Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, sat down with Brannen Parrish of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the Veterans Administration Hospital project at Muskogee, Oklahoma.



The Dam Safety Production Center works out of the Tulsa District but is assigned to the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides support to other districts in the Southwestern Division and throughout the USACE.



The engineers discussed various topics including civil engineering, structural engineering and geotechnical engineering. They also talked about how engineering and construction work have changed through the years.