Corpstruction - Why Does the Corps Regulate the River - Michael Ware Tulsa District Regulatory

Corpstruction host, Brannen Parrish interviews Michael Ware of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Regulatory Program.



Ware discusses the USACE's regulatory authority under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.



Ware is a supervisory regulatory specialist at the Tulsa District. The Langston University graduate began his career with the Tulsa District as a Park Ranger in the 1990s. He became a regulatory specialist in 1995.



Ware also discusses the Regulatory Program's role in minimizing human impacts to natural habitats and ecosystems, as well as its other Congressionally-mandated authorities and responsibilities.