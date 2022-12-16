Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Why Does the Corps Regulate the River - Michael Ware Tulsa District Regulatory

    Corpstruction - Why Does the Corps Regulate the River - Michael Ware Tulsa District Regulatory

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Corpstruction host, Brannen Parrish interviews Michael Ware of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Regulatory Program.

    Ware discusses the USACE's regulatory authority under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.

    Ware is a supervisory regulatory specialist at the Tulsa District. The Langston University graduate began his career with the Tulsa District as a Park Ranger in the 1990s. He became a regulatory specialist in 1995.

    Ware also discusses the Regulatory Program's role in minimizing human impacts to natural habitats and ecosystems, as well as its other Congressionally-mandated authorities and responsibilities.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71663
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109377487.mp3
    Length: 00:44:02
    Artist Brannen Parrish with Michael Ware
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Why Does the Corps Regulate the River - Michael Ware Tulsa District Regulatory, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water
    Biology
    commerce
    rivers
    404
    harbors

