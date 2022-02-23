Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour

    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ean Bonjour is an engineer assigned to the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Ean conducts inspeactions of Tulsa District's dams throughout the year so the district can address and remediate any discrepancies. Ean is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68552
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108826767.mp3
    Length: 00:49:02
    Artist Brannen Parrish with Ean Bonjour
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corpstruction - Weekend Recreation and News Roundup 16 JUL 2021
    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8
    Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight
    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews - Russell Wyckoff
    Corpstruction - Ep. 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Inspections
    Dams
    Rappelling
    Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT