Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour

Ean Bonjour is an engineer assigned to the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Ean conducts inspeactions of Tulsa District's dams throughout the year so the district can address and remediate any discrepancies. Ean is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.