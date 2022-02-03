Corpstruction - How Will Kansas Meet It's Growing Water Demand

Throughout written history, water has been a vital resource for requirement for the growth of cities. For Nathan Westrup and Richard Rockel of the Kansas Water Office, water supply is a primary concern. The questions that keep them up at night revolve around How the "Sunflower State" will meet the water supply needs of residents and industry.