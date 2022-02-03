Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - How Will Kansas Meet It's Growing Water Demand

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Throughout written history, water has been a vital resource for requirement for the growth of cities. For Nathan Westrup and Richard Rockel of the Kansas Water Office, water supply is a primary concern. The questions that keep them up at night revolve around How the "Sunflower State" will meet the water supply needs of residents and industry.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:15:13
    Genre Podcast Government Interviews
