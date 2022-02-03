Corpstruction - How Will Kansas Meet It's Growing Water Demand

Throughout written history, water has been a vital resource for requirement for the growth of cities. For Nathan Westrup and Richard Rockel of the Kansas Water Office, water supply is a primary concern. The questions that keep them up at night revolve around How the "Sunflower State" will meet the water supply needs of residents and industry.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68662
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108854992.mp3
|Length:
|01:15:13
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish
|Album
|Corpstruction
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast Government Interviews
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
