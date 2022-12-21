Corpstruction - Johnny Bray on 40 Years in USACE Hydropower & Powerhouse Maintenance

Johnny Bray is the powerhouse manager at Eufaula Dam. He oversees the maintenance of the structure and hydropower facilities to ensure the powerhouse can reliably produce its 90 Megawatts of Electricity when needed. He recently received the De Fleury Medal, the highest honor a USACE civilian can receive, in honor of 40 years of service to the nation. Bray began his career at the Webbers Falls Powerhouse in December 1982 and served at Denison Dam on Lake Texoma and eventually returned to the Lake Eufaula powerhouse only a few miles from where he grew up.

At the end of calendar year Bray will leave the powerhouse for the last time as a USACE employee. We spoke with him about his career and upcoming retirement.