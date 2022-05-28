Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Army Corps Employee Runs for Marine Corps Gold Star Family

    Corpstruction - Army Corps Employee Runs for Marine Corps Gold Star Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALLISAW, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Chris Abner came to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in 2020, but prior to that he served on four deployments to the Middle East with the Marine Corps. On October 8, 2007, then Staff Sgt. Abner, was a vehicle commander in Al Qaim, Iraq when an improvised explosive device exploded killing his driver, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Burris of Liberty, Texas. Abner was severely injured and ultimately medically retired from the Marine Corps. On May 22, 2022 Abner completed the Tulsa IronMan competition in honor of Burris. Abner ran the 26.2 mile marathon portion while carrying an American flag with a streamer bearing Lance. Cpl. Burris' name. When he reached the finish line he presented the flag to Burris' parents who drove more than seven hours from their home in Texas to see Abner cross the finish line in honor of their son.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69368
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109025484.mp3
    Length: 00:39:39
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Chris Abner
    Composer Brannen Parrish and Chris Abner
    Conductor Brannen Parrish
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: SALLISAW, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Army Corps Employee Runs for Marine Corps Gold Star Family, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corpstruction - How Will Kansas Meet It's Growing Water Demand
    Corpstruction - Motherhood Mentoring and Engineering with Brittany Cranor Dam Safety Production Center Southwestern Division
    Corpstruction - Weekend Recreation and News Roundup 16 JUL 2021
    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8
    Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight
    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews - Russell Wyckoff
    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour
    Corpstruction - Ep. 1
    Corpstruction - Park Ranger nearly died in the water

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Marine
    USACE
    Gold Star
    Corps
    Memorial Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT