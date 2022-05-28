Corpstruction - Army Corps Employee Runs for Marine Corps Gold Star Family

Chris Abner came to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in 2020, but prior to that he served on four deployments to the Middle East with the Marine Corps. On October 8, 2007, then Staff Sgt. Abner, was a vehicle commander in Al Qaim, Iraq when an improvised explosive device exploded killing his driver, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Burris of Liberty, Texas. Abner was severely injured and ultimately medically retired from the Marine Corps. On May 22, 2022 Abner completed the Tulsa IronMan competition in honor of Burris. Abner ran the 26.2 mile marathon portion while carrying an American flag with a streamer bearing Lance. Cpl. Burris' name. When he reached the finish line he presented the flag to Burris' parents who drove more than seven hours from their home in Texas to see Abner cross the finish line in honor of their son.
