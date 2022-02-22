Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews - Russell Wyckoff

Russell Wyckoff talks about working as an engineer in the USACE. He works in the Dam Safety Production Center of Southwestern Division.

Wyckoff grew up in Oklahoma, attended Oklahoma State University, and has been an engineer with USACE nearly 35 years.