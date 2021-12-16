Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight

Since its beginning at the Tulsa District in 2016, the Innovations Team has attracted employees who want to improve the business processes and experience with the Corps of Engineers. The program has grown from a Tulsa District initiative to a nationwide program with 22 Districts represented by more than 50 employees.
Innovations Teams have partnerships with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, University of California – Davis and the Corps Foundation.
Jason Knight spoke with Corpstruction about the partnerships and the great work the teams are doing to improve processes and the overall visitor experience with the USACE.
