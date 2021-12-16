Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight

    Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Since its beginning at the Tulsa District in 2016, the Innovations Team has attracted employees who want to improve the business processes and experience with the Corps of Engineers. The program has grown from a Tulsa District initiative to a nationwide program with 22 Districts represented by more than 50 employees.
    Innovations Teams have partnerships with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, University of California – Davis and the Corps Foundation.
    Jason Knight spoke with Corpstruction about the partnerships and the great work the teams are doing to improve processes and the overall visitor experience with the USACE.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68031
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108739593.mp3
    Length: 00:54:41
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Composer Brannen Parrish and Jason Knight
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corpstruction - Weekend Recreation and News Roundup 16 JUL 2021
    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8
    Corpstruction - Ep. 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Weatherford
    Partnerships
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa
    Innovation
    SWOSU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT