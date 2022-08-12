Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Tulsa's Top Civilian Talks 35 Years of Service & the Next Chapter

    OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    After graduating from Memphis University (formerly Memphis State University), Lee Conley embarked on a 10 year career of active duty service with the U.S. Army. He then went on to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at various locations while advancing to positions of progressively greater responsibility within the Southwestern Division. He started out with the Fort Worth District and worked at the Southwestern Division in Dallas, Texas, then the Little Rock District and eventually arrived at the Tulsa District where he served as the Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Management.
    We spoke to Lee Conley about his 35 year career, what he helped the District accomplish, and his future plans.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:49:30
