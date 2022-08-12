Corpstruction - Tulsa's Top Civilian Talks 35 Years of Service & the Next Chapter

After graduating from Memphis University (formerly Memphis State University), Lee Conley embarked on a 10 year career of active duty service with the U.S. Army. He then went on to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at various locations while advancing to positions of progressively greater responsibility within the Southwestern Division. He started out with the Fort Worth District and worked at the Southwestern Division in Dallas, Texas, then the Little Rock District and eventually arrived at the Tulsa District where he served as the Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Management.

We spoke to Lee Conley about his 35 year career, what he helped the District accomplish, and his future plans.