Corpstruction - The Corps' recreational and environmental initiatives in Kansas

Eugene Goff is the Operations Project Manager for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas Area. The area includes eight reservoirs that provide vital flood risk mitigation, recreation and water supply for the Kansas communities. Eugene talked with Corpstruction about the many initiatives and activities taking place in Kansas and how he works with state and federal officials in the area to ensure the Corps effectively meets its mission requirements and takes advantage of opportunities to improve services.