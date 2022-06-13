Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - The Corps' recreational and environmental initiatives in Kansas

    Corpstruction - The Corps' recreational and environmental initiatives in Kansas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BURLINGTON, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Eugene Goff is the Operations Project Manager for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Kansas Area. The area includes eight reservoirs that provide vital flood risk mitigation, recreation and water supply for the Kansas communities. Eugene talked with Corpstruction about the many initiatives and activities taking place in Kansas and how he works with state and federal officials in the area to ensure the Corps effectively meets its mission requirements and takes advantage of opportunities to improve services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69494
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109053168.mp3
    Length: 00:29:33
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Eugene Goff
    Album Corpstruction
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast, government and military
    Location: BURLINGTON, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The Corps' recreational and environmental initiatives in Kansas, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corpstruction - How Will Kansas Meet It's Growing Water Demand
    Corpstruction - Motherhood Mentoring and Engineering with Brittany Cranor Dam Safety Production Center Southwestern Division
    Corpstruction - Marion Reservoir lake manager Brock DeLong discusses post HAB recreation reopening
    Corpstruction - Weekend Recreation and News Roundup 16 JUL 2021
    Corpstruction - Notices of Availability with Blake Cannon of Real Estate Division Epsiode 8
    Corpstruction - Innovations Team Partnerships and Successes Interview with Jason Knight
    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews - Russell Wyckoff
    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Ean Bonjour
    Corpstruction - Ep. 1
    Corpstruction - Park Ranger nearly died in the water
    Corpstruction - Army Corps Employee Runs for Marine Corps Gold Star Family

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Water
    recreation
    Environment
    Kansas
    corpstruction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT