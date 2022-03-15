Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Motherhood Mentoring and Engineering with Brittany Cranor Dam Safety Production Center Southwestern Division

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Brittany Cranor is a structural engineer at the Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The DSPC is co-located with the Tulsa District. Cranor talked to Corpstruction about why she chose to work for the Corps of Engineers after a couple of years in the private sector and how mentoring has benefited her career decisions.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
