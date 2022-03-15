Corpstruction - Motherhood Mentoring and Engineering with Brittany Cranor Dam Safety Production Center Southwestern Division

Brittany Cranor is a structural engineer at the Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The DSPC is co-located with the Tulsa District. Cranor talked to Corpstruction about why she chose to work for the Corps of Engineers after a couple of years in the private sector and how mentoring has benefited her career decisions.