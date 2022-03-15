Brittany Cranor is a structural engineer at the Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The DSPC is co-located with the Tulsa District. Cranor talked to Corpstruction about why she chose to work for the Corps of Engineers after a couple of years in the private sector and how mentoring has benefited her career decisions.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68688
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108862593.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:46
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish with Brittany Cranor
|Album
|Corpstruction
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast Government
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Corpstruction - Motherhood Mentoring and Engineering with Brittany Cranor Dam Safety Production Center Southwestern Division, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT