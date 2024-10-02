Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii

KALAELOA, Hawaii - A transfer of authority ceremony took place at the 29th Infantry Brigade Readiness Center on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, marking a leadership transition within the Hawaii National Guard. The ceremony signaled the end of one era and the beginning of another, as the organization welcomed a new leader.



Presided over by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, the ceremony saw the outgoing Adjutant General (TAG), Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, officially relinquish his authority after five years of service in the appointed position, and the newly promoted Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan assume the role. Hara had been appointed by former Gov. David Ige and also served as the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency during his tenure.



“It is with immense respect and gratitude that we mark the transfer of authority from current State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara to ‘newly minted’ Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan,” said Green. “Both of whom embody the highest values of duty, integrity, selfless service and also the Hawaiian values of Laulima (cooperation and joint action), Ha‘aha‘a (humility) and Kuleana (responsibility, privilege, and authority).



After 40 years of military service and dedication to the Hawaii Army National Guard, Hara is set to retire next month.



“When I enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard in May of 1984, I never envisioned becoming the state’s Adjutant General and never thought I would serve for over 40 years,” said Hara. “My success would not have been possible without the leadership, mentorship and support of others.”



Under Hara’s leadership, the Hawaii National Guard was called upon for an array of state responses over the past five years. Hara led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was called upon again to lead the state’s response to the Maui Wildfires.



“I knew, right away, that General Hara was the person to call when the Maui wildfires devastated our state,” said Green. “He took up the mantle again as lead for the state’s response and assistance. This is where his 35 plus years of leadership, multiple federal deployments, multiple state responses that included hurricanes, lava, floods and more came into focus.”



During Hara’s tenure as TAG, Logan served as the Deputy Adjutant General (DAG) and ‘dual-hatted’ as the Hawaii Army National Guard commander.



Prior to the transfer of authority ceremony, Logan was promoted to the rank of Major General.



“I’d like to thank Gov. Green for having the confidence to appoint me as the 22nd Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii,” said Logan. “I recognize the trust you’ve placed in me and will work tirelessly to serve our state and its citizens as unselfishly as you do.”



Logan received his commission as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry through the Hawaii Military Academy, Officer Candidate School, Hawaii Army National Guard in 1983. He has served in numerous positions of increased authority and responsibility from platoon leader through Hawaii Army National Guard commander and DAG.



“Our Hawaii National Guard is a source of great pride for all of us, whether in times of war or peace,” said Green. “It is made up of our neighbors, our friends, our family members—those who have sworn to serve our state and nation with the highest dedication. Today, with this transfer of authority, we ensure that this proud tradition continues into the future, strong and secure under the capable hands of Maj. Gen. Logan.”

