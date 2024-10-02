Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Official party, distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara and Stephen F. Logan place their hand over their hearts during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Hawai`i Pono`i in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. The Adjutant General (TAG) for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony marks the end of Hara’s five-year tenure in the appointed position. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8674963
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-SV327-1028
|Resolution:
|8215x5477
|Size:
|19.33 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
