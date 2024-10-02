Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Official party, distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara and Stephen F. Logan place their hand over their hearts during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Hawai`i Pono`i in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. The Adjutant General (TAG) for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony marks the end of Hara’s five-year tenure in the appointed position. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)