U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan unfurls his two-star flag, presented by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Zandra Fox, State of Hawaii, Department of Defense senior enlisted leader, Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Logan was appointed as the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, overseeing the thousands of Airmen and Soldiers who comprise the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8675102
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-RV808-1173
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS