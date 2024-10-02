Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, the outgoing Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, provides his final remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Hara announced he will retire after 40 years of military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)