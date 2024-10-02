Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 1 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the incoming Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, provides remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Logan most recently served as the Hawaii Army National Guard commander, Deputy Adjutant General and the dual status commander of the Maui wildland fires in 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    USArmy
    HIDOD
    Kenneth Hara
    US INDO PACOM
    Stephen Logan

