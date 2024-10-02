Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D. passes the Hawaii State Department of Defense colors to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the incoming Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, during the transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Logan previously served as the Deputy Adjutant General and commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)