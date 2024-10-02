Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D. provides remarks during the Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The state adjutant general is a member of the governor’s cabinet who oversees the Hawaii National Guard and also serves as the director of the Hawaii Emergency management Agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8674958
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-SV327-1237
|Resolution:
|6102x4068
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
This work, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.