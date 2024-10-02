Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D. provides remarks during the Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The state adjutant general is a member of the governor’s cabinet who oversees the Hawaii National Guard and also serves as the director of the Hawaii Emergency management Agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)