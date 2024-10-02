Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Zandra O. Fox, right, the Hawaii National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, passes the colors to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, center, the outgoing Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, during the transfer of authority ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Hara relinquished his authority to Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, left, in front of the 29th Infantry Brigade Readiness Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)