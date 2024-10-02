Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hawaii National Guard color guard posts the colors during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Hawai`i Pono`i during Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan’s promotion to Maj. Gen. in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. The promotion was held in conjunction with the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)