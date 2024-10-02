The Hawaii National Guard color guard posts the colors during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner and Hawai`i Pono`i during Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan’s promotion to Maj. Gen. in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. The promotion was held in conjunction with the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8674962
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-SV327-1049
|Resolution:
|7901x5267
|Size:
|20.95 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.