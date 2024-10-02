Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D., right, administers the oath of office to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, left, the incoming Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Traditionally, commissioned officers recite the oath of office following their promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)