    Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 4 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D., right, administers the oath of office to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, left, the incoming Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Traditionally, commissioned officers recite the oath of office following their promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

