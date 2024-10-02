Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, M.D., right, administers the oath of office to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, left, the incoming Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024. Traditionally, commissioned officers recite the oath of office following their promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8674959
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-SV327-1131
|Resolution:
|4991x3327
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan becomes the 22nd Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.