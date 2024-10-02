Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan is joined by his family and Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green, during the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. As the newly appointed Adjutant General, Logan is tasked with ensuring readiness in the face of various challenges such as natural disasters, civil disturbances, and military threats, maintaining the Hawaii National Guard's ability to respond effectively whenever called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)