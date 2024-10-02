U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan is joined by his family and Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green, during the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. As the newly appointed Adjutant General, Logan is tasked with ensuring readiness in the face of various challenges such as natural disasters, civil disturbances, and military threats, maintaining the Hawaii National Guard's ability to respond effectively whenever called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8675096
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-GR156-1137
|Resolution:
|3606x2404
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt John Linzmeier