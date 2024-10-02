Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 4 of 11]

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan is joined by his family and Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green, during the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. As the newly appointed Adjutant General, Logan is tasked with ensuring readiness in the face of various challenges such as natural disasters, civil disturbances, and military threats, maintaining the Hawaii National Guard's ability to respond effectively whenever called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Hawaii National Guard
    HIDOD
    Kenneth Hara
    US INDO PACOM
    Stephen Logan

