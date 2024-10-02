Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, is handed the Hawaii Department of Defense flag by Hawaii State Governor Josh Green, symbolizing the transfer of authority as Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The event represents the end of an era under U.S. Army Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara’s command but also welcomes Logan as he steps into the role, ready to steer the future course of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)