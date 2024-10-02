Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 9 of 11]

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, is handed the Hawaii Department of Defense flag by Hawaii State Governor Josh Green, symbolizing the transfer of authority as Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The event represents the end of an era under U.S. Army Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara’s command but also welcomes Logan as he steps into the role, ready to steer the future course of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Hawaii National Guard
    HIDOD
    Kenneth Hara
    US INDO PACOM
    Stephen Logan

