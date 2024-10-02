U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, outbound Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, addresses distinguished guests, family and friends Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The event served as a transfer of authority ceremony to welcome the inbound Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, and also commemorate Hara’s 40 years of service as he transitions into retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8675100
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-RV808-1144
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.