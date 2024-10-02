Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, outbound Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, addresses distinguished guests, family and friends Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. The event served as a transfer of authority ceremony to welcome the inbound Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, and also commemorate Hara’s 40 years of service as he transitions into retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)