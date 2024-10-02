Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan unfurls his two-star flag alongside Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green, during his promotion ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. During the ceremony, Logan was appointed as the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, overseeing the thousands of Airmen and Soldiers who comprise the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)