Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Hawaii State Governor Josh Green recognizes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara for his five-year tenure, serving as Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara observed a transfer of authority ceremony to commemorate Hara’s 40-year career in the Hawaii National Guard and observe the transfer of authority to the inbound Adjutant General. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)