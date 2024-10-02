Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 11 of 11]

    Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

    KALAELOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii State Governor Josh Green recognizes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara for his five-year tenure, serving as Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara observed a transfer of authority ceremony to commemorate Hara’s 40-year career in the Hawaii National Guard and observe the transfer of authority to the inbound Adjutant General. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 22:06
    Photo ID: 8675103
    VIRIN: 241001-Z-RV808-1177
    Resolution: 5324x3542
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    HIDOD
    Kenneth Hara
    US INDO PACOM
    Stephen Logan

