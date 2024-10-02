Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The official party, distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara and Stephen F. Logan observe remarks of Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024, during the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony. The event represents the end of an era under Hara's command but also welcomes Logan as he steps into the role, ready to steer the future course of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)