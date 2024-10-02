The official party, distinguished guests, family and friends of Maj. Gens. Kenneth S. Hara and Stephen F. Logan observe remarks of Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Oct. 1, 2024, during the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii transfer of authority ceremony. The event represents the end of an era under Hara's command but also welcomes Logan as he steps into the role, ready to steer the future course of the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8675097
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-GR156-1173
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KALAELOA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.