Stephen F. Logan Promoted to Maj. Gen., Assumes Role as Hawaii's 22nd Adjutant General

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan is ceremoniously promoted to the rank of Major General by Hawaii State Governor, Josh Green Oct. 1, 2024, at Kalaeloa, Hawaii. Logan was appointed as the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, overseeing thousands of Airmen and Soldiers who comprise the Hawaii National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)