U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Hinton, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, patches a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training familiarizes Airmen with essential survival equipment handling and reinforces their ability to respond to challenges in open-water environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9658153
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-QF099-1324
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|TEMPE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.