Airmen Participate in Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Hinton, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 563rd Operations Support Squadron, patches a raft during Operations Water Survival Training for Aircrew at Kiwanis Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona, May 3, 2026. The training familiarizes Airmen with essential survival equipment handling and reinforces their ability to respond to challenges in open-water environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)